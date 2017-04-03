Spring General Election Day is Tuesday

Tuesday is spring election day in Wisconsin with one statewide race and various local races on the ballot. Locally, voters in Kenosha, Somers, and Pleasant Prairie will decide between four candidates for two seats on the Kenosha Unified School Board. Incumbents Dan Wade and Gary Kunich will face challengers Mary Modder and Zak Jacobs. Voters will also decide between Jodi Meier and John Anthony Ward for Circuit Court Judge. Statewide, State Superintendent incumbent Tony Evers faces challenger Lowell Holtz. Polls open at 7 AM. You can see what’s on you ballot online at myvotewi.gov.