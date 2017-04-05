Spring General Election Results

It was good day at the polls for the incumbents in yesterday’s Spring General Election. Circuit Court Judge Jody Meier received 85 percent of the vote over challenger John Anthony Ward. Meier wins for the first time since she was appointed judge by Governor Scott Walker to replace the late Judge S. Michael Wilk. In the KUSD School Board race it was close between the top three vote getters. Incumbent Dan Wade topped the votes with 5,674. The other incumbent Gary Kunich received 5,409. Challenger Mary Modder was close behind 5,012. Zak Jacobs got 2,626 votes.

You can get full Kenosha County Election Results Here.

Lake County Election Results