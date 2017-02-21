Spring Primary is Today!

Today is Primary Election day in Wisconsin and in the only statewide race the field of candidates running for Wisconsin state schools superintendent is being narrowed. Three candidates are on the ballot for the post as Wisconsin’s top education official running the state Department of Public Instruction. The two highest vote-getters will advance to the April 4 general election. Incumbent Tony Evers is running for a third term. He’s being challenged by consultant John Humphries and former Beloit Superintendent Lowell Holtz. In Kenosha County there is the race for trustees for the newly formed Salem Lakes, five of eight candidates will be eliminated. Polls open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM. You can get complete information about local races in your area by visiting myvote.wi.gov.