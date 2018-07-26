Stabbing Suspect Wants Case Moved to Juvenile Court

KENOSHA, WI–Attorneys for the teen who allegedly stabbed a fellow student to death are again trying to get his case moved into the juvenile system. 16 year old Timothy Carson faces charges of second degree intentional homicide in the death 15 year old Dezjon Taylor in April 2017.

The stabbing death occurred at Bradford High School where the two were students. An ongoing conflict between the two led up to a confrontation in the school’s study hall room which left Taylor dead. Carson’s defense says he stabbed Taylor in self defense and have appealed an earlier decision to keep the case in adult court.

Until the appellate court decides whether or not to take the appeal the case is on hold. If convicted on the current charges, Carson faces 40 years in prison.