State budget talks have hit an impasse in the Wisconsin Legislature. Republicans who control the Senate and Assembly are at odds over how much to spend on K-12 schools, how to pay for roads and whether to cut property taxes as much as Gov. Scott Walker wants. The Legislature’s budget-writing committee has no meetings scheduled and Senate Republican leaders are openly talking about passing their own separate two-year spending plan.
State Budget Talks Hit Impasse
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 6, 2017 @ 5:59 AM