State Budget Will Miss Deadline

The Wisconsin Legislature will not make this week’s deadline for a new budget and talks are slowing. The new state budget is supposed to be on the books by the beginning of the new fiscal year-July 1st- but that deadline will not be made, as it will be impossible to get a deal on Governor Scott Walker’s desk in four days. At issues is funding for transportation and lower property taxes. Walker has been against raising any kind of tax or fee to meet the budget’s needs, something State Senator Bob Wirch told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that he doesn’t understand.

Assembly leader Robin Vos says that the July 1st deadline is artificial and he’s not worried about passing the budget on time.