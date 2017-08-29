State Finance Committee Approves Money for Schools, Parkside Improvements

(AP)–The Legislature’s budget-writing committee has approved increasing spending on K-12 schools by $639 million over the next two years. The plan approved by the Joint Finance Committee comes as the Republican-controlled panel is nearing completion of the seven-week late state budget. The heart of Gov. Scott Walker’s education funding proposal approved Monday with no Democratic support would raise per-pupil aid by $200 this year and $204 next year for all schools, at a cost of about $505 million. Democrats argued the latest school funding proposal didn’t do enough to help public schools, while spending millions more for private schools in the choice program. The committee also approved funding to upgrades to UW-Parkside’s Wyllie Hall. Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford expressed her thanks for the legislators passing the plan saying it will benefit the school for decades to come.