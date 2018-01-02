State Legislature Returns to Session Tuesday

The Wisconsin State Legislature is back in session for the new year beginning Tuesday. It’s expected to be a light year for state legislators, especially since the second half of 2018 is expected to be dominated by elections for not only the state Assembly and Senate, but also as Governor Scott Walker looks to get reelected to a third term. However State Representative Samantha Kerkman told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that there are number of bills that they’ll be working on.

The lighter schedule of legislation comes after a busy year in 2017, with a state budget that was passed two months late, and a multi-billion dollar incentives package for Foxconn.