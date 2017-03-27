State Looks to Improve Communications System

By Pete Serzant
|
Mar 27, 6:56 AM
(AP)–Wisconsin officials are working to determine how to improve the statewide emergency communications network and who will pay for it. Reports say the Wisconsin Interoperable System for Communications allows public safety agencies to communicate with one another across the state, and sometimes coverage can be spotty. The state hired a consultant last year to examine networks in surrounding states and provide recommendations for maintaining Wisconsin’s system. The system went live on 80 state-owned towers in 2012 and has grown to include nearly 120 sites. Each Wisconsin county or community that provided the infrastructure for a network site pays for tower maintenance.

