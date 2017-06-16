State May Eliminate Same Sex Registry

(AP)–The Legislature’s budget committee has voted to eliminate a same-sex domestic partner registry established in 2009. The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee voted along party lines to end the registry after six months for anyone not already on it. The committee also eliminated a domestic partner registry available for state employees who are same-sex or opposite sex partners. Republican backers say neither is needed because all the benefits provided under the registries are now available to anyone who gets married. Same-sex marriage was not permitted at the time the registries were created, but it is legal now. Republican Rep. Dale Kooyenga says, “This isn’t personal. It’s simply an equity issue, a fairness issue.” Democratic Rep. Gordon Hintz cautioned that there could be unintended consequences in eliminating the registries.