State opens up application window for school safety grants

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Justice is now accepting applications for $100 million in newly created school safety grants.

Gov. Scott Walker proposed legislation establishing the grants in the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school in February.

Applicant schools must agree to provide all full-time teachers and administrators with three hours of training in childhood trauma care before the end of next year and partner with police to ensure grant expenditures will be effective.

The grant money can be used to make baseline improvements such as adding door locks. Schools that have already established minimum security standards can win grants for more advanced upgrades such as shatter-resistant glass.

DOJ will begin awarding the grants in June.