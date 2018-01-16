State Rep. Wachs raises more than $500,000 for governor run
By Pete Serzant
|
Jan 16, 2018 @ 8:00 AM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Dana Wachs says he has raised more than half a million dollars for his campaign for governor.

The Eau Claire attorney says he raised $514,454 between Aug. 7 and Dec. 31, and has $163,205 in cash on hand. He says 931 people donated to his campaign, the majority of them giving $100 or less.

The other highest profile Democratic candidates for governor are: state Superintendent Tony Evers; Madison Mayor Paul Soglin; state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, of Alma; former state Rep. Kelda Roys, of Madison; statewide firefighter union leader Mahlon Mitchell; former state party chairman Matt Flynn; Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik; and political activist Mike McCabe.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker is seeking a third term.

The deadline for fundraising reports is Tuesday.

