State Senate Leader: Tolls Needed in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) —Wisconsin Senate Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says the only way the state will access federal money for infrastructure is implementing open-road tolling.

Fitzgerald said Wednesday that tolling is the only thing that makes sense for Wisconsin to make whatever match is necessary to access its share of the $1.5 trillion in federal funding for all 50 states that President Donald Trump announced last month.

Gov. Scott Walker has said that he would be open to raising the gas tax to pay for transportation if there’s a cut elsewhere. But Fitzgerald says there isn’t support in the Senate to raise the gas tax or vehicle registration fees, but there is backing for tolling.

Walker last year vetoed $2.5 million for a study into interstate tolling, a move that requires federal approval.