State Senate Passes Pair of Bills
By Pete Serzant
|
May 11, 2017 @ 8:18 AM

(AP)–The Wisconsin state Senate has passed a bill setting up stricter cost reporting requirements for road projects. The bill comes after a state audit in January revealed the state Department of Transportation underestimated ongoing project costs by more than $3 billion. The Legislature’s audit committee drafted a bill that calls for DOT to supply a full project cost estimate to the Transportation Projects Commission that includes costs before the project is approved, the effects of inflation and unexpected costs.

The state Senate has also approved a bill that would eliminate requirements that 16- and 17-year-olds get parental permission to work. The Republican-authored measure would eliminate the requirement that children 16 and older obtain work permits that require a parent’s written consent. Republicans argue the bill would make it easier for children without parents to work. Democrats maintain the bill would remove parental protection, set children up for exploitation and decrease state and local revenues by $730,000.

Related Content

Man Finds Dead Body in Park
Malfunction Leads to Ammonia Leak
Caregiver Gets Jail Time for Sharing Video of Pati...
Pedestrian Killed Crossing Washington Road
Man Who Fled the County Gets Jail Time
Council Protests EPA Cuts
Comments