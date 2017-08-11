State Senate Sets Foxconn Bill Schedule

(AP)–The Wisconsin Senate’s top Republican has signaled that he’s ready to act on an incentives bill for a Foxconn plant because he received assurances that state officials will know how quickly the company will create jobs. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has been moving more slowly on the bill, saying he thinks legislators should finish work on the state budget before taking up the bill. Fitzgerald emerged from a caucus meeting yesterday saying he expects that the Legislature’s finance committee, made up of lawmakers from both houses, will hold a public hearing on the measure on Aug. 22. He expects the finance committee will spend the rest of that week finalizing the state budget.