Stockbridge-Munsee Leader to Address Legislature

(AP)–The leader of a Wisconsin tribe threatening to withhold its state gambling payment is set to deliver the annual State of the Tribes address to the Legislature next week. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a news release Tuesday that Stockbridge-Munsee tribe President Shannon Holsey will give the speech on April 4. The Stockbridge-Munsee has warned the state that it intends to withhold $923,000 in gambling compact payments to the state if Gov. Scott Walker’s administration doesn’t block the Ho-Chunk Nation’s plans to expand its Wittenberg casino. That casino lies 17 miles from the Stockbridge-Munsee’s casino in Bowler. The Stockbridge-Munsee are concerned the expansion will draw gamblers away from its establishment and maintain the Ho-Chunk expansion violates that tribe’s compact with the state.