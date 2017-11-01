Stocker Elementary Kindergartner Allegedly Starts Fire

A Stocker Elementary School kindergartener reportedly started a small fire in a school bathroom yesterday. The small blaze was started with a cigarette lighter igniting a paper towel dispenser. Melted plastic from the unit dripped on the child’s pants leaving minor burns on his ankle. The fire was put out by two teachers in a very short time. Students in a classroom in that area of the school were moved to another area in the building for a few hours for investigation and clean up. The 5 year old who allegedly started the fire will face discipline for the incident.