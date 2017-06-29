Storms Hit Kenosha Area

Storms rolled through the Kenosha area last night with little damage reported. However Fire Station two suffered damage from a lightening strike that put out their communications system. It will be repaired today. There were also a few calls for downed tree branches. Scattered power outages were reported in Western Kenosha County during the storm, while most of the storm’s damage happened north of the Kenosha area. More rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast tonight.