KENOSHA, WI–Severe weather Monday left hundreds without power in Kenosha county. At the height of the outageĀ WE Energies reported nearly one thousand customers without power, mostly in the village of Salem Lakes. A handful of outages were reported in Kenosha, Somers, and Pleasant Prairie.

First responders were called to numerous accidents and several roads sustained temporary flooding. Rain chances remain in the forecast for Tuesday.