Student arrested after bringing unloaded gun into school
By Pete Serzant
|
Jan 23, 2018 @ 5:36 PM

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — Beloit police say a 14-year-old student was arrested after bringing an unloaded pistol and facsimile firearm into a high school in a backpack.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at Beloit Memorial High School. Police say a school resource officer had received a tip about a student bringing a gun into the school.

Authorities say the student gave officers conflicting statements about the gun. The student was taken into custody without incident. The school was placed under a soft lockdown during the investigation.

No further details were available.

