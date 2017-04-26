Student Stabbed By Another Student at Bradford High School

A Kenosha teen remains in critical condition this morning after he was stabbed by a fellow student at Bradford High School. Witnesses tell WLIP news that the incident happened in an area of the school known as the “Drama Commons” and may have begun as an altercation in another hallway. Authorities were called to the school at around 8:30 AM and found the student with major wounds. He was taken by ambulance to Kenosha Medical Center and then by Flight For Life to a trauma center for what Kenosha Police call “life threatening injuries.” The alleged assailant was arrested by Bradford’s Police Resource officer and the reported weapon is also in police possession. It’s unclear what led up to the altercation and incident between the suspect and the victim. Their names have not been released. The district says that they believe this was an isolated incident.