Students Deliver Petition Protesting KUSD Dress Code

A group of Kenosha students delivered a petition to the school board this week protesting the district’s dress code. The petition with 3-thousand signatures, was started by the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Student Group at Indian Trail. At issue is the district’s banning of girl’s wearing yoga pants, leggings, and clothing that exposes shoulders. The group and many others have claimed the dress code is aimed unfairly at female students. The School Board for their part has said that they want to revisit the policy, which was passed in 2014. The question for the school board members is how? Some members want to create an ad hoc committee to offer recommendations to the board for a revised dress code, while others think the board should address it without outside input.