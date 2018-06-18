Summer Could Bring Higher Gas Prices

MADISON, WI (AP)–AAA Wisconsin says summer travel plans aren’t expected to slow despite predictions that motorists in the state will be spending more for gasoline this summer. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Wisconsin motorists are expected to spend an average of $65 more a month for gasoline this summer compared to last year. About 4 percent of Wisconsin gas stations have gas at or above $3 a gallon this month, compared to no gas stations above that amount in June 2017. The good news is that today’s average in Kenosha is $2.87 a gallon, down from $2.95 a week ago. AAA says gas prices could continue to increase if demand remains high.