Sun Plaza Fresh Market to Close

KENOSHA, WI–Another Kenosha neighborhood will be without a grocery store. The Piggly Wiggly Fresh Market on 52nd Street in the Sun Plaza is closing.

The move comes a year after Pick N Save closed its store on 63rd street in the Brass neighborhood because it was under performing. The Fresh Market announced the closure last week,citing under performing numbers.

It began its final sale yesterday, as they clear out all of the merchandise before the doors are shut for good. There have been a few incarnations of grocery stores in that spot, and all were eventually shuttered.

It’s unclear what will fill the empty storefront as the entire plaza is on the market, and has been for the better part of two years.