Sunday Fire Closes Roosevelt Road

Investigators will be back on the scene today, looking into a fire in a vacant apartment. The building, at 3613 Roosevelt Road was evacuated, shortly after fire crews were called at 1:10 PM Sunday. The upstairs apartment, where the blaze began, was unoccupied. There is a business located on the first floor. No one was injured. Traffic was backed up in the area as Roosevelt Road was closed for about two hours. The fire was out after about 10 minutes and the upper unit suffered smoke and structural damage. The unit had been undergoing renovations.