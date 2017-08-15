Sunday Shooting Most Likely Gang Related

9AP)–Authorities have identified three Illinois men they say were gang members who were fatally shot at Great Lakes Dragaway. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says the victims of Sunday night’s shooting were 30-year-old David Watson of Oswego, 30-year-old Khalid Howard of Aurora, and 26-year-old Derek Edwards of North Aurora. Sheriff David Beth said the man who killed the three is still at large. Beth says investigators have identified the victims as gang members but officials have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Beth says the relatives of the three men who were killed are not cooperating with investigators.

The three men were shot point-blank in a concession area in the parking lot of the raceway where some 15,000 people had gathered for a car show and drag race.