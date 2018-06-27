Supreme Court sides with Evers in fight over attorney

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has sided with state Superintendent Tony Evers, saying he can hire his own attorney instead of being represented by the state Department of Justice in a lawsuit challenging his authority.

The court made the ruling in an unsigned opinion Wednesday.

The case hangs heavy with political implications as Evers is running for governor to challenge Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Evers is one of eight Democrats in the race and has pointed to the lawsuit as an example of how he’s standing up to the Republican incumbent.

Walker had ordered the Justice Department to represent Evers in the case. The lawsuit alleges that Evers has been writing school regulations without approval from Walker or his administration in violation of state law.