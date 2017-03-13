Suspect Allegedly Threatens to Blow Up Bank; Gets Arrested in Local Bar

Two people have been charged with robbing the Chase Bank on Washington Road late last month. 46 year old Dajuan Kincade allegedly entered the bank on February 27th and told the teller that he would blow the place up saying that he had a bomb. He made off with 40-thousand dollars in cash. He then reportedly fled in a getaway vehicle allegedly driven by 40 year old Timothy Smith. Later that night authorities responded to a call at a bar on 60th street for a suspicious person. Reports say that Kincade was allegedly in the bar paying for drinks with one hundred dollar bills. Police say they found several hundred dollar bills and 2-point-3 grams of crack on Kincade when they arrested him. Both Kincade and Smith are charged with felony robbery of a financial institution with a deadly weapon and felony theft of moveable property valued over $10,000. Kincade was also charged with misdemeanor possession of cocaine. Investigators are still searching for over half the missing money. Both suspects are due in court later this week.