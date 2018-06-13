Suspect Arrested In Bike Trail Assaults

KENOSHA, WI—(Updates to follow)

5:30 PM: Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says charges against Reginaldo Etienne could be filed by the end of the week and will include two counts of second degree sexual assault with use of force, one count of aggravated battery to the elderly, and one count of theft. More charges may be added.

Authorities say they have recovered the suspect’s car, identified evidence linking the suspect to both incidents, served search warrants, obtained witness statements, and interviewed the suspect. Etienne was found in the Lake County Jail where he was on a probation hold on armed robbery charges.

3 PM:A suspect has been arrested in connection with the sexual assaults that happened along the Kenosha County Bike Trail. 32 year old Reginaldo Etienne is currently in the Kenosha Jail awaiting charges.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that DNA tests from evidence collected from one of the assaults led to a positive DNA match to Etienne. Charges are expected soon.