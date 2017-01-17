Suspect Arrested in Reavers Homicide

A West Allis man is facing charges for the August murder of a Kenosha man. 38-year-old Michael Cina is facing charges of first-degree homicide, burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to police, 39-year-old Bernard Reavers was killed when he stumbled into an ongoing robbery at his apartment complex. Investigators were able to collect DNA from the scene, which came back as a match to Cina. According to a statement from the Kenosha Police, a warrant was issued Monday for Cina, who is already in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail on unrelated charges. Cina lived in Kenosha County in the past. State records show that he legally changed his name to Cina from Michael William Schoor in 2008. If convicted of first-degree homicide, Cina could spend life in prison.