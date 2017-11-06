Suspect to be Charged in Somers Home Invasion

A Kenosha man is in custody on charges of attempted homicide and home invasion along with a host of other charges in the Somers home invasion from late last month. 52 year old Daniel Evans will be charged with two counts of first degree attempted homicide while armed with a dangerous weapon, five counts of aggravated battery, burglary while armed and a number of charges related to a high speed chase he allegedly led officers on prior to his capture. Evans allegedly entered the home 18th street east of 39th avenue in the early morning hours of October 27th through a breezeway that was apparently left unlocked before he was confronted by the elderly homeowners. He allegedly shot the 84 year old man twice in the shoulder and injured both the man and his 83 year old wife in the head. They’re said to be recovering and investigators say the home was chosen at random because the door was unlocked. Police discovered Evans after they tracked the cell phones Evans allegedly stole from the couple. Surveillance video from the area where the phones were dumped reportedly shows Evans and an allegedly stolen vehicle. A week after the initial burglary, officers reportedly tried to pull Evans over in the stolen vehicle but officers say he led them on an eight minute high speed chase weaving through the north side of Kenosha, Somers, and into Mt Pleasant. Evans eventually crashed the vehicle into a ditch near Highway KR and 22nd Avenue, and then he was taken into custody after a short scuffle with officers and having been tased. He was treated for minor injuries and then released into custody. Three other adults were in the vehicle at the time along with a six month old infant. No one was injured. They were questioned and released. Evans has a long criminal history, including previous convictions for armed robbery. He’s expected to be officially charged later this week.