Suspect Faces Numerous Charges in Double Homicide

TWIN LAKES–(AP)A 25 year old man is suspected of killing two men after a bar fight in Twin Lakes. He is facing numerous charges, including intentional homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The victims have been identified as 28-year-old Richard Samuel and 31-year-old Kenneth Samuel III, brothers from Twin Lakes. They were shot about 2 a.m. Friday in the parking lot outside of Beach Bar, overlooking Lake Mary. Witnesses say the two victims and the suspect had been fighting before the shooting. The suspect has not been formally charged but media reports this weekend identified him as Nathan Kivi who was arrested in Monroe County Friday morning. He is also facing charges in a separate case from last year. In that case he’s accused of allegedly strangling his ex-girlfriend. He was due in Walworth County Court for an appearance tomorrow.