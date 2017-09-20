Suspect in Fatal Hit and Run Makes First Court Appearance

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP NEWS)–The Trevor man charged in the death of a bicyclist allegedly told authorities that he was drinking before the accident. 39 year old Ryan Peterson is charged with hit and run causing the death of 29 year old Jackie Hutcheson Jr. The crash happened around 9:30 PM Sunday on Highway JF just south of Highway C in Trevor. According to the Sheriff’s report, Hutcheson was riding his bicycle northbound when he was reportedly stuck from behind, allegedly by Peterson who then left the scene. Hutcheson died from his injuries in a ditch on the side of the road. He was discovered by a Good Samaritan who came across his bicycle. Peterson was arrested Monday after his wife reportedly saw the story about a hit and run taking place nearby where her husband allegedly said he hit a deer the night before. Peterson turned himself over to the Sheriff’s Department. He reportedly told investigators that he had a few drinks before driving but his exact blood alcohol level at the time of the crash is not known. He is being held on 15-thousand dollars bond.