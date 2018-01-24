Suspect Being Retried in Wife’s Death

A Kenosha man is being retried in the death of his wife. 53 year old Oscar Thomas is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting and then strangling his wife. Joyce Oliver-Thomas died on December 27, 2006. Oscar Thomas was tied and found guilty in her death, however the conviction was overturned on appeal. The appellate judges said that Thomas’ attorney did not properly do his job, especially in following up in evidence from the medical examiner. Thomas claims that his wife’s death was accidental and happened during consensual sex. On the night of his wife’s death Thomas called 911. A witness testified that Thomas left the apartment after what sounded like an argument. Shortly after he returned the police arrived. The trial will continue later today.