Suspect Wants To Withdraw Guilty Plea

The Kenosha man accused of committing three bank robberies in one afternoon wants to withdraw his guilty plea in the case. Jubilee Braithwaite pleaded guilty last month to the September 13th robberies. Braithwaite was to be sentenced yesterday on those charges and then be charged separately on earlier drug charges. Instead the defendant says he wants to withdraw his plea and get a new attorney. Braithwaite was identified shortly after the incidents but was on the run until he was arrested in January. The drug charges stem from a 2009 incident. Braithwaite will be back in court for a status hearing on July 21st.