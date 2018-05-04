Suspects in Mackay Death in Court Thursday

KENOSHA, WI–The two suspects in the death of Olivia Mackay were in court yesterday. 20 year old Daniel Tate is charged with first degree intentional homicide in the 17 year old’s death last summer. 18 year old Jamari Cook is charged as an accomplice in the case.

At yesterday’s hearing, prosecutors said that Cook has agreed to testify at the upcoming trial. They allege that Tate choked Mackay to death on a Kenosha beach before holding her head underwater. Two then reportedly dumped her body and stole her car.

The trial is set to get underway in two weeks. Another preliminary hearing is set for May 14th.