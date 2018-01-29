Suspects in Mackay Murder To Stand Trial

Two Kenosha teens charged with homicide in 17 year old Olivia Mackay’s death will stand trial. Jury selection is set for May 21st. 19 year Daniel Tate is charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide and hiding a corpse. 18 year old Jamari Cook is charged with hiding a corpse and taking a vehicle without an owner’s consent. According to court records Cook told authorities that Tate and Mackay met online and decided to meet up on July 23rd of last year. Cook said that the three of them went to the beach near Pennoyer Park. He left Tate and Mackay and went further away to give them space. That’s when he alleges that Tate strangled Mackay killing her. They then hid her body in a secluded area in Mt Pleasant. The two suspects are charged together but prosecutors say their cases will be split if Cook testifies against Tate. The final pre-trial hearing in the case is set for May 4th.