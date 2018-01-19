Take Lenny’s Poll! By Pete Serzant | Jan 19, 2018 @ 9:00 AM Should the DOJ arrest sanctuary city politicians? Yes, they broke the law No, they're doing the Lord's work View Results Loading ... My favorite TV detective: Magnum P. I. Jim Rockford Ben Matlock Sherlock Holmes Barney Miller Monk Hercule Poirot Sgt. Joe Friday Wallender Columbo Leroy Jethro Gibbs Stewart Bailey Nero Wolfe Jimmy McNulty McMillan & Wife Olivia Benson Kojak Finn Tutuola Mannix Peter Gunn View Results Loading ... Does Lenny Palmer: Inform Inflame Depends on what day it is View Results Loading ... Who is the most most racist about white people? Brown people White people View Results Loading ...