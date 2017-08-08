Tate Denies Killing MacKay

One of the suspects charged in the death of Olivia MacKay denies killing her. 20 year old Daniel Tate said in court Tuesday that he didn’t kill the 17 year old but he did witness someone else commit the crime. That story contradicts that of his alleged accomplice, 17 year old Jamari Cook who said he witnessed Tate allegedly kill MacKay and then reportedly helped him wrap her body and dump it in a wooded area in Mt Pleasant. According to the criminal complaint, MacKay and Tate met online and met in person on July 23rd eventually ending up on the beach near the Kenosha Band Shell. Her body was found a day later. It’s also alleged that Tate tried to sell MacKay’s stolen car on line. Tate and Cook are due back in court next week.