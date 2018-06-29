Tate Found Guilty in Teen’s Murder

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha man has been convicted of killing 17 year old Olivia Mackay. 20 year old Daniel Tate was found guilty Friday of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide as well as the other charges against him.

Court records say that Tate met Mackay on an on-line dating app, meeting her along with his friend Jamari Cook. Cook testified that Tate killed Mackay on a Kenosha beach and then helped him dump her body in Racine County.

Another witness said that Tate then tried to sell her Mackay’s stolen car for $500. Tate’s defense called Cook’s testimony into question, saying that the evidence tried him to her murder just as much as Tate. Tate now faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He will be sentenced in August.