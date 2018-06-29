Tate Trial Expect to Go to the Jury Friday

KENOSHA, WI–Jurors are expected to begin deliberations today in the case Daniel Tate. Tate is accused of killing 16 year old Olivia Mackay and allegedly trying to sell her stolen car. That revelation came to light in testimony this week as prosecutors recounted text messages between Tate and his then pregnant girlfriend. In those messages Tate reportedly says that he was trying to sell a car because he needed money.

A witness said that Tate tried to sell her the car but she refused because the asking price was suspiciously low. Tate’s friend, Jamari Cook, testified that he witnessed Tate kill Mackay on a Kenosha beach and then helped him dump her body. The defense has cast doubt on Cook’s story. Both the prosecution and the defense rested yesterday and closing arguments will happen Friday morning.