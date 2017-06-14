Tattoo Parlors Allowed Throughout Kenosha

The Kenosha City Council approved an ordinance regarding where tattoo parlors can locate in the city. After being barred completely within city limits until four years ago, the parlors can now open anywhere in the city except for within 1-thousand feet of each other and I-94. Other city permits as well as state regulations would still apply. The ordinance also covers businesses that do body piercings. Previously those businesses were restricted to the uptown and downtown areas. The aldermen representing those districts said that have never received any complaints about those types of establishments in their neighborhoods.