Teen Allegedly Leads Officers on Chase

A Pleasant Prairie teen is in custody after he allegedly led officers on two high speed chases before he was finally caught. The incidents happened Friday afternoon beginning around 1:30 PM. Officers say they observed a vehicle speeding south on Green Bay Road, cutting across traffic, and then making a U-turn at the 95th street intersection. An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle reportedly traveled in excess of 80 miles per hour. The car turned east once it got to highway 50. The officer called off the chase but was able to get the license plate and responded to the address at which the vehicle was registered-near 48th street and 20th avenue. Officers then spotted the offending car and the chase was on again. This time officers stopped the car and discovered a 14 year old driving, who had allegedly taken the family car without permission. The teen will face charges of fleeing and eluding an officer.