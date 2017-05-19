Teen To Be Back in Court Next Month

The Kenosha teen who allegedly stabbed and killed a classmate while in school will be back in court next month. The move will give his attorneys time to appeal a decision in the case. The defense for 15 year old Timothy Carson wants “discovery evidence” to be turned over to them. The judge in the case denied that request but delayed the preliminary hearing in the case so that they can appeal that decision. Carson is charged as an adult with second degree reckless homicide in the April 25th incident that left another 15 year old dead. Carson will be back in court June 23rd.