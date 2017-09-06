Teen Charged With Attacking Victim

A Kenosha teen is charged with attacking a man from behind while he was walking to work. The incident happened as the victim walked down 52nd street near 16th avenue around 1:40 PM on August 23rd. Witnesses told police that 17 year old Deshun Jackson and another man allegedly hit the victim from behind knocking him unconscious. The suspects fled and were later ID’d by at least two witnesses who saw where the two fled. The man was treated for a head injury, telling police he had not seen the attack coming. A second person has not yet been charged in the incident. Jackson is being held on 7-thousand dollars bond. He was reportedly out of jail on bond on two other charges at the time of the alleged attack.