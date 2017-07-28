Teen’s Death Ruled a Homicide

Mt Pleasant Police say that the death of Olivia Mackay is a homicide. That news comes a day after officials initially said that an autopsy did not reveal the cause of death of the 17 year old. Police now say that are not revealing specifics of what the autopsy revealed so that they do not compromise the investigation. Mackay’s body was found in Mt Pleasant off of Louis Sorenson road south of highway 20. She was last seen at a Kenosha gas station Sunday night and was not seen again until her body was discovered Monday afternoon. Her family reported her missing when she didn’t show up for work Monday morning. A fund to help the Mackay family with funeral and other expenses has been set up. To help click on this link. http://www.youcaring.com/kellymackay-887472