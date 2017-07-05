Teen Drowns in Root River

A 14 year old is dead after drowning in the Root River in Racine. The incident happened at 3:45 yesterday afternoon. Crews were called to Washington Park on 12th street, east of West Boulevard and the boy was pulled from the river and they attempted life saving measures. Police say that the teen was swimming with friends near a drainage area when he went under water and didn’t come back up. He was pronounced dead at the scene. In a separate case a child was pulled from the water near Pershing Park Drive in Racine near the 800 block. The child was initially reported dead but his condition was upgraded to alive. A pulse was discovered and the child was taken by ambulance to Children’s Hospital. There’s been no further update on the condition. No names in either case have been released.