Teen to Face Adult Murder Charges

The 16 year old Kenosha suspect in a October 2016 murder will be charged as an adult. Latonio Simpson faces first degree intentional homicide charges in the shooting death of Willie Owens in Kenosha. Simpson will turn 17 next month and adult charges mean he will face a life sentence whereas as a juvenile he would be released when he turns 18 if convicted. The judge in the case said that juvenile charges would not “appreciate the seriousness of the offense.” Simpson’s trial is scheduled to begin in October.