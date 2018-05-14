Teen Girl Still Missing From Fox Lake

Vander Tuuk 5-14-18

(Fox Lake, IL) A Fox Lake teen missing since last week Sunday, is still missing, but there are some small updates. Sydney Weber left her home on May 6th in a Lyft ride share, and went to the Dunkin Donuts on 120 and Green Bay Road in Waukegan. Early the following day, a friend of Weber’s got a text message saying she was fine and “living life.” Her phone was then turned off, and attempts to contact her by call or text have gone unanswered. In a Facebook post by Weber’s grandmother, she said the teen has been diagnosed as having high functioning autism, and has at times talked of heading to California. Weber is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5’5”, 110 pounds with black and purple hair, blue eyes, glasses and braces. Anyone who has seen the missing teen is encouraged to contact Fox Lake Police.