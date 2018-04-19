Teen Injured After His Car Strikes Building

KENOSHA, WI–A Waukegan teen was severely injured when he crashed his car into a Kenosha building. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon around 1 PM.

The 18 year old driver was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car, hit a curb, went airborne, and struck a building near the 7700 block of Sheridan Road.

The front end of the car went through the wall of building before coming to a stop. No one inside was injured.

The driver suffered life threatening injuries and was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital. No update on his condition has been made available.